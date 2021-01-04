STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal lauds scientists and doctors after approval to two Covid vaccines  

Congratulating the countrymen, Kejriwal saluted the scientists and doctors for the achievement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that approval for the emergency use of two ‘made in India’ vaccines will give a positive direction to the country’s fight against coronavirus.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

“Congratulations to all the countrymen. Approval by DCGI to emergency use of two made in India vaccines will give a positive direction to the country’s fight against corona. Salute to the scientists and doctors whose hard work helped us reach here,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The approval was granted by the DCGI  following the recommendation by the COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). This paves the way for the roll-out of at least two vaccines in the coming days.

424 cases: Lowest in 7 months 

The number of fresh coronavirus cases reported on Sunday were 424, lowest in past seven and half months of the outbreak. As per the latest health bulletin fresh positive cases were 424, number of fresh deaths were 14 and total tests conducted were 68759.

“The outbreak in Delhi is quite contained but it is still advisable to wear a mask and follow all precautions. After May 17, 2020, this is the lowest number of cases. Positivity rate has fallen to 0.73% implying that in every 1000 tests conducted, 7 positive cases are detected. Testing is still being conducted on a large scale” Health minister Satyender Jain tweeted.

