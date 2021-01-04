Three arrested in Delhi after video of mother-daughter duo being sexually assaulted goes viral

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After a video of a mother-daughter duo allegedly being sexually assaulted by two unidentified men in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area circulated on social media, the Delhi Police on Sunday said it has arrested three men in connection with the incident.

The accused, Sonu (22), Amit (24) and Ritik (18), were arrested in connection with the incident, they said, adding Ritik had filmed the act.

The ghastly act came to light on Sunday after a video started circulating on social media.

The incident was reported from an area of JJ colony in Wazirpur, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said in view of the gravity of the case, multiple teams were constituted to trace the victims and the accused.

Police teams examined CCTV footage, besides local intelligence was collected and local enquiry initiated at nearby bus stops, metro stations and shelter homes, she added.

Both the victims were traced and statements of the 35-year-old woman, a rag picker, and her 18-year-old daughter were recorded, Arya said, adding their medical examination has been conducted.

The women alleged that their modesty was outraged by two unidentified persons on the intervening night of December 29 and 30, the officer said.

A case was registered and to trace the accused men, suspected persons between the age of 20-30 years were examined by the police teams during which the victims identified the accused persons as Sonu and Amit, she said.

The person who filmed the act has also been traced and all the three men have been arrested, the DCP said, adding further investigation is underway.