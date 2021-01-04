STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Vacant seats in Delhi University colleges symptom of decay

Three months later the same newspapers have been slow in finding out why the precious seats in the prestigious university are going abegging even in the premium courses like BCom (Honours).

Published: 04th January 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo)

By Sidharth Mishra
Express News Service

It has been almost three months since the admission process in Delhi University started. At that point of time the newspaper headlines screamed about cut-off lists with 100 percent marks.

Three months later the same newspapers have been slow in finding out why the precious seats in the prestigious university are going abegging even in the premium courses like BCom (Honours).

It may be a simplistic analysis, but the hoary university is getting run for its money by the professional colleges under the Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). Soon after the admission process in DU, the admission process in GGSIPU started. Given the disruptions caused by Covid 19, the manage-ment of most of the GGSIPU colleges were keeping their fingers crossed about the students opting for the self-financing courses they run.

To everyone’s surprise the well-equipped colleges of GGSIPU has not had a problem of ‘admission’ in the popular professional courses like the 5-year-LLB programme (both BALLB & BBALLB), the three-year-BBA programme, BCA programme and the BA journalism and mass communication course. Many a student who had managed admission in DU have opted for these courses in hoardes, after the results of the pan-India CLAT for the law students and university conducted CET for other courses came out.

There is another factor which propels good student intake in the colleges of GGSIPU especially in the traditional programmes like BCom (Honours), Economics (Honours) and English (Honours). After the first few rounds of counseling, the seats reserved for the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other reserved categories, which remain unclaimed, are thrown open to the waitlisted general category students in the merit list, thus leading to the next round of exodus of the general category students from DU, who so far may have failed to find a toe-hold in the more prestigious colleges.

Among the many factors which have accounted for this exodus are the rampant absenteeism among the teachers and administrative staff, dilapidated infrastructure and absence of any mechanism to establish accountability. Over the past 10 years, DU has come to witness a complete absence of institutional focus on academics. If somebody needed a reference point, it could be checked on the ISBN register, on how many books authored by the DU faculty members find a mention there and how many of them actually make it to the book-stores or e-commerce sites for sales, not even 10 percent.

The true story is that a few copies of the authored volumes are printed to gather sufficient points on the academic performance indicator (API) to assure promotion under the career advancement scheme (CAS).
With the long-stuck promotion process being fast-forwarded by the officiating Delhi University administration, the fly-by-night publishers are making a hay churning out academic inanity day in and day out. More sadly, the promotion committees do not have the ‘mandate’ to sit on scrutiny over these publications with the squads from the teacher’s union waiting outside to pounce on any move being made towards academic accountability.

The elections for teacher representatives on the academic and executive council of Delhi University are due in a month’s time. No political outfit is talking about an academic agenda and only showcasing their achievements in getting higher pays and perks. Nobody would grudge it if the increased pays and perks come with certain amount of accountability. The seats remaining vacant even after the 8th or 9th list of DU colleges is a sure sign of cancer which is taking the premier university in its grips. Today the malaise may be surfacing in the lesser-known colleges but the decay in no time would spread, if amends are not made.  

Sidharth Mishra  Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University admissions DU admissions
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp