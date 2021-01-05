STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP to seek public opinion against BJP-ruled municipal corporations

Durgesh Pathak, in-charge of the MCD elections for the party, said that the AAP will hold 2,500 Mohalla Sabhas (colony meetings) across Delhi from January 7 to January 15.

Published: 05th January 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a week long door to door campaign against the BJP-ruled municipal corporations from January 7. 

“During these meetings, we will ask for suggestions on matters of corruption of the BJP from the citizens of Delhi. We will ask the people to give their opinion about facts like the non-performance of the civic bodies. We will also seek their about their opinion on how the BJP-ruled MCDs have transformed Delhi to a Garbage capital” said Pathak. 

AAP is contesting municipal election in the city which are slated to be held next year. BJP has been ruling the three civic bodies for the past 15 years.

The AAP government has been attacking the BJP for the past few months launching different campaigns. 

According to Pathak, AAP MLAs, councillors, district in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges, sangathan mantris, ward in-charges and others will communicate with people during these Mohalla Sabhas.

