Homage to mother

The ongoing curatorial project by Delhi artist and scholar Anu Jindal in collaboration with India International Centre, titled Urmila — Enchanted Mother, is a tribute to her mother Urmila who passed away last year.

In a conversation with The Morning Standard, Jindal says the loss brought out a range of uptapped emotions. Conjuring up various emotions associated with ‘mother’, 10 artists from across the world have displayed site-specific installations, sculptures, paintings, sound work, photographs and paper cuts in this virtual show. The line-up includes acclaimed artists such as Rameshwar Broota, Himmat Shah, Hildegard Westerkamp, Nils-Udo, among others.

Through Jindal, we understand that Nils-Udo’s site specific installations celebrate nature. In urban spaces or deep wombs of forests, he conjures up a wishful habitat, unblemished by humans. “Himmat Shah, follows his maxim ‘do or die’ in a fiery, unquenched quest. Wondrous as a child’s birth, creations originate from humble clay. Rameshwar Broota’s magna canvases hide and reveal mysteries of life. In recent experiments with glass and resin, the interplay of altering light conveys musings on birth, growth, the cycle of life. Hildegard Westerkamp’s soundscape compositions weave a stimulating sound-sensorial experience,” she adds.

Since the 1980s, Jindal has done many solo shows and participated in important exhibitions in India and abroad including at the National Gallery of Modern Art and the National Exhibitions at Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, Festival of India in USA, Berlin Biennial and Tama Art University, Japan. Her work finds a place in art collections in India and abroad. But the pandemic, in which the art world has gone virtual, has also stalled the inspiration of artists, feels Jindal. “As an artist, I feel the need to go out, meet people and strike a good conversation on the arts, but this is not possible in the present situation?”

For Jindal who combines her artistic practice with writing and teaching, informs that while COVID-19 has surely impacted the emerging ones. “This has been a terrible time for many artists but it has also allowed us to reflect on our lives, more deeply. Nature is surely asking us to take a step back and rethink our lives.”

