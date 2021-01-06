By Express News Service

Delhi-based Urvashi Dance Music Art and Cultural Society has organised an international online talent hunt titled Sur Taal Hunar Ka Kamaal to acknowledge deserving classical music and dance artistes and bring them in the limelight. The talent hunt has four levels: auditions, quarter-final, semi-final and grand finale. “We have 35 senior artists from across the globe as the jury who will shortlist artists for the next level. For every round, we have five jury members – two for classical music and three for dance.

A screenshot of Russian dancer Elena

Tarakanova’s audition performance

The whole event is being managed from Delhi, with one team editing, the other working on content, and third one, anchoring,” adds organiser Rekha Mehra. A total of 21 rounds of auditions have already concluded, where over 200 artists participated in dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Mohiniyattam, and light music and classical music.

She says, “We had got 4,000 applications from which 200 were selected for auditions from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Kerala, and countries such as America, England, France, Moscow, Dub a i , Switzerl a n d , UK, Bangladesh.” They get the videos and photographs, edit them and show the episodes on social media. “ICCR is directly broadcasting it and the Ministry of Culture is coordinating with us for each episode,” adds Mehra.

On conceptualising the event that has been supported by the Ministry of Culture, Mehra says, “The pandemic has hit the classical dance and music industry badly, as artistes were not getting a platform to perform. So, after talking to various gurus internationally, and seeing the low morale of young and senior artistes, I came up with this concept of an online talent hunt.” After auditions, 80 participants have made it to the quarter- finals, from where 40 will enter the semi-finals, and 20 will reach the finale.

“As there are different categories, three winners will be announced in each category – Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Odissi and singing. There is also a special jury award. All winners will get a chance to perform live on stage later,” adds Mehra. On selecting the participants, she says, “It was tough to bring together people from different time zones.” Panel discussions and webinars will dot the overall schedule. The event is accessible on Facebook and YouTube pages of Urvashi Dance Music Art and Cultural Society.