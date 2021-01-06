STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash blames DJB, PWD for causing dust pollution 

On Monday Kalkaji MLA Atishi who heads the House Panel said that it was very shocking that the MCD commissioners of Delhi have no clue regarding the length of roads under their jurisdiction.

Published: 06th January 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution, Smog

People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Responding to the Environment Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly summons to the three MCDs over dust and air pollution, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday said that the Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are responsible for the increasing level of dust and air pollution in the national capital.

“Because these departments usually do road cutting and roadside excavation at various places in Delhi without permission. The North MCD has to lift malba from roads under the jurisdiction of the PWD so that air pollution remains in control. Neither the Delhi nor Delhi Jal Board is giving funds to the Corporation for lifting debris for their job or work done in their jurisdiction,” said the Mayor.

On Monday Kalkaji MLA Atishi who heads the House Panel said that it was very shocking that the MCD commissioners of Delhi have no clue regarding the length of roads under their jurisdiction and had summoned the 3 Commissioners.

Jai Prakash further said that the departments under the state government do not pick up even malba from the areas under their jurisdiction, due to which air pollution is increasing in Delhi. 

Prakash said that the officers of Corporation are working hard even without getting regular salaries while the Delhi Government is trying to bring their morale down so that they refrain from work.

Delhi Assembly’s environment committee pulled up the municipal corporations commissioners for ‘Mechanized Sweeping’. In the meeting, it was found that officials were not fully aware of NGT orders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Works Department Delhi Jal Board Jai Prakash Delhi Pollution Air Pollution
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp