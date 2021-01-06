North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash blames DJB, PWD for causing dust pollution 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Responding to the Environment Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly summons to the three MCDs over dust and air pollution, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday said that the Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are responsible for the increasing level of dust and air pollution in the national capital.

“Because these departments usually do road cutting and roadside excavation at various places in Delhi without permission. The North MCD has to lift malba from roads under the jurisdiction of the PWD so that air pollution remains in control. Neither the Delhi nor Delhi Jal Board is giving funds to the Corporation for lifting debris for their job or work done in their jurisdiction,” said the Mayor.

On Monday Kalkaji MLA Atishi who heads the House Panel said that it was very shocking that the MCD commissioners of Delhi have no clue regarding the length of roads under their jurisdiction and had summoned the 3 Commissioners.

Jai Prakash further said that the departments under the state government do not pick up even malba from the areas under their jurisdiction, due to which air pollution is increasing in Delhi.

Prakash said that the officers of Corporation are working hard even without getting regular salaries while the Delhi Government is trying to bring their morale down so that they refrain from work.

Delhi Assembly’s environment committee pulled up the municipal corporations commissioners for ‘Mechanized Sweeping’. In the meeting, it was found that officials were not fully aware of NGT orders.