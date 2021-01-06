Pay Rs 3 lakh to kin of Tihar inmate, NHRC asks Kejriwal government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday reiterated its recommendation to the Delhi government to pay Rs 3 lakh as relief to the family of an undertrial prisoner, who had died by suicide in the high security Tihar Central Jail two years ago.

The panel has found jail authorities to be negligent in the suicide case of 37-yearold Ganori Prasad and observed that if proper watch over him was maintained, his life might have been saved.

Prasad, a resident of Sarita Vihar, was lodged in the jail on April 20, 2018, over a rape charge.

In a fresh order, the apex rights panel said it was yet to receive a report along with proof of payment in compliance with its directions on October 24, 2019.

“The life and security of the prisoner inside the jail need to be protected by the authorities concerned but in this case, they have badly failed. The incident had apparently occurred in brought daylight due to lack of vigil on part of the prison authorities leading to human rights violation,” it said in a statement.

The Commission had registered the case on receipt of an intimation, as per its standing guidelines, from the superintendent of Central jail no. 3, Tihar, where Prasad was lodged.