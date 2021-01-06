STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Politics over schools? BJP dares Sisodia for debate on Delhi’s education model

Delhi BJP spokespersons alleged that Sisodia and his party leaders were challenging UP and Uttarakhand governments for debates on condition of schools while standards are ‘deteriorating’ in Delhi.

Published: 06th January 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the registration of construction workers at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Responding to questions being raised by the AAP on infrastructure in BJP-ruled states – Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the saffron outfit on Tuesday accused Aam Aadmi Party leaders of indulging in ‘political tourism’ in poll-bound states.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Pooja Suri challenged Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for a debate on the education model of the Kejriwal government.

They alleged that Sisodia and his party leaders were challenging UP and Uttarakhand governments for debates on condition of schools while education standards are ‘deteriorating’ in Delhi.

“Delhi government’s school education standards are fast deteriorating. Instead of indulging in political tourism, the Kejriwal government should concentrate on improving it,” the BJP leaders said. No reaction was immediately available from the AAP.

Referring to RTI replies, Khurana said that there were 1,030 government schools in Delhi in 2015 when AAP came in power, and no new schools were opened since then.

“The government speaks of raising education standards but out of 1,030 schools, science is taught in only 331 schools denying students equivalent opportunities to become a doctor or an engineer. The Kejriwal government publicises schools as ‘Excellence Schools’ but there are no new schools. Only old existing schools buildings have been revamped,” said Khurana.

The AAP government claims that it is running online classes for all school students during the pandemic but the truth is that hardly 30- 40 per cent of students are able to avail these classes, he charged.

Khurana further alleged that the AAP government ‘boasts’ of good results of Class 12 but ‘hides’ the figures of poor results of Class 10.

“When AAP came to power in 2015, the Class 10 results were 98.81 per cent but today it has gone down to 82.61 per cent. This year’s Delhi government schools Class 10 results are second lowest in among all CBSE zones in the country,” he said, mentioning an RTI reply from Delhi government.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to Uttarkhand minister Madan Kaushik once again inviting him for a debate over ‘Kejriwal model’ versus ‘Trivendra Rawat model’ of development.

