1,000 low-floor DTC buses to hit Delhi roads soon as funds cleared

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Board of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday cleared funds for the procurement of 1,000 AC low-floor buses for its fleet.

In good news for DTC employees especially after their retirement, the Board doubled the ceiling of gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot gave the nod to the proposals in the meeting of Board of Directors. The Board also approved funds for the annual maintenance of buses which have covered up to 7.5 lakh km for a period of 12 years.

“Today, we have approved funds for the procurement of 1000 Low Floor CNG Buses as well as for Comprehensive Annual Maintenance of these buses for their entire life time. This will help in reducing down time of buses and increase overall user experience,” said Gahlot.

The buses would be equipped with state-of-the art facilities like real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other facilities.

Another feature of these buses will be there easy accessibility to the differently- abled passengers.

From now on, such passengers can also carry ‘Unique Disablity ID card (UDID)’ issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disablity to avail free bus rides.

Notification

Currently, the differently-abled passengers had to submit papers such as residence proof, disablity certificate issued by a Delhi government hospital and a certificate/I-card issued by SDMs for getting passes for free rides.

On Wednesday, the DTC Board issued a notification saying it will consider UDID issued by Department of Empowerment of Persons wity Disablity, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as a valid proof of document