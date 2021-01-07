STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

1,000 low-floor DTC buses to hit Delhi roads soon as funds cleared

The buses would be equipped with state-of-the art facilities like real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other facilities.

Published: 07th January 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Board of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday cleared funds for the procurement of 1,000 AC low-floor buses for its fleet.

In good news for DTC employees especially after their retirement, the Board doubled the ceiling of gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.  

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot gave the nod to the proposals in the meeting of Board of Directors. The Board also approved funds for the annual maintenance of buses which have covered up to 7.5 lakh km for a period of 12 years.

“Today, we have approved funds for the procurement of 1000 Low Floor CNG Buses as well as for Comprehensive Annual Maintenance of these buses for their entire life time. This will help in reducing down time of buses and increase overall user experience,” said Gahlot. 

The buses would be equipped with state-of-the art facilities like real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other facilities.

Another feature of these buses will be there easy accessibility to the differently- abled passengers.

From now on, such passengers can also carry ‘Unique Disablity ID card (UDID)’ issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disablity to avail free bus rides.

Notification

Currently, the differently-abled passengers had to submit papers such as residence proof, disablity certificate issued by a Delhi government hospital and a certificate/I-card issued by SDMs for getting passes for free rides.

On Wednesday, the DTC Board issued a notification saying it will consider UDID issued by Department of Empowerment of Persons wity Disablity, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as a valid proof of document

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport Corporation Kailash Gahlot
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp