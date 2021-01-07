STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another dry run held, Delhi all set for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Health Minister Satyendar Jain says that vaccine will be provided for free once it arrives, and asserts AAP government has made all preparations for vaccination drive.

A Medics conduct the dry run as part of preparedness for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine at Kasturba Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday Jan. 06 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Another dry run for the Covid-19 vaccination rollout was held at the Hindu Rao Hospital and a few other civic facilities in the city on Wednesday, officials said.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said all guidelines that were followed during the first dry run will remain in place this time too.

“In NDMC area, Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital were chosen for the dry run that took place this morning. I inspected the arrangement made at Hindu Rao,” he said.

Prakash said 34 people were given dummy vaccines at the Hindu Rao Hospital.

In the reception area in the hospitals, a waiting zone has been made, where people will come and after verification of their names through CoWIN app, they will be taken one by one for vaccination.  

Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network or CoWIN app and its ecosystem will be used to manage and scale up the massive vaccination drive that is expected to begin soon across the country.

“An emergency room is there and people will be told about the vaccine and its probable side effects before vaccination, and will be under observation if they exhibit any complications,” Prakash said. Both the hospitals fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

“Hindu Rao has 900 beds and the Swine Flu ward, having 50 beds, has been earmarked for the vaccination centre there,” he said, adding out of 1,000 such centres that will eventually be set up, over 600 would fall in NDMC areas. Official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation also said, a dry run was scheduled for Wednesday. More details were awaited.

Following sites in SDMC areas have been chosen for the exercise — MCW Hari Nagar,  Polyclinic Madipur, MCW Bijawasan, MH Sriniwas Puri,  MCW Fatehpur Beri and MCW Defence Colony, officials said.

The first dry run for the coronavirus vaccination roll-out was held on  Saturday at three sites across the national capital, officials said.

The activity was done to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday had said Covid vaccine will be provided to people in the national capital for free once it arrives, and asserted that the city government had made all preparations for the vaccination drive.

