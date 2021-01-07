Cyber Cell busts ‘sextortion’ gang, six held from Rajasthan 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested six members of an alleged extortion gang from Rajasthan for allegedly duping people after be-friending them on social media and later threatening to upload their morphed chat videos online.

The accused were running the alleged extortion racket from a village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

The accused used to create fake Facebook profiles and befriend random people. After chatting for a while, they would get the victims on video call, capture the screen and edit it to juxtapose it with an offensive adult content, the police said.

The morphed videos were then used to blackmail their targets. Offensive videos of more than 40 victims have been recovered from the mobile phones of the accused.

The accused have so far allegedly cheated people to the tune of Rs 25 lakh.

A probe was initiated by the Cyber Cell Unit of Delhi Police after multiple complaints were received in the last few weeks against an online extortion racket.

The location of the accused was zeroed in to Bharatpur. With help from local police, the hideouts of the gang were identified and raids were conducted on Monday.