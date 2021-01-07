STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Court dismisses advocate Mehmood Pracha’s plea for video of raid at his office

Pracha, who is representing some of the accused in the northeast Delhi riots cases, had approached the sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court. 

Published: 07th January 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 09:39 AM

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Advocate Mehmood Pracha will not be get a copy of the video footage of the search conducted at his premises, as a Delhi court dismissed his plea on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana refused to direct the police to forthwith supply to Pracha a copy of the video footage of the search conducted last month.

Pracha, who is representing some of the accused in the northeast Delhi riots cases, had approached the sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court. 

“Evidently, the prayer regarding the supply of video footage has not been disposed off by the Trial Court and the impugned order is purely an interlocutory in nature. I concur with additional public prosecutor that the instant revision petition is legally not maintainable,” the sessions judge said.    

On December 27, the magisterial court had directed Delhi Police to preserve the video footage. However, it had not passed any order on whether to hand over a copy of the video to Pracha.

The judge had directed its staff to preserve the entire video footage of the search and place it before the court concerned for necessary orders. The court concerned is scheduled to hear the matter on January 12.

The video footage was submitted by the Investigating Officer in response to court’s earlier order.

Pracha had earlier submitted that a search was conducted at his office from noon on December 24 till 3 am on December 25 approximately and according to the law, the IO should have intimated forthwith the search and the seized articles to the Magistrate concerned. 

He further submitted that the entire search was videographed as per the court order and that he was entitled to a copy of the video footage.

Delhi Police had alleged that Pracha forged documents and instigated a man to depose falsely in connection with a case related to the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year.

