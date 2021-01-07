STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-D students bag 925 Job offers in first phase of placements

According to data shared by the IIT, the students were selected on more than 250 job profiles from 200 plus companies including pre-placement offers to the graduating batch of 2020-21. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have bagged 925 job offers from top Indian and multi-national companies in the first phase of placements.

Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Tata Projects, EXL Services, ICICI Bank, Goldman Sachs, HCL, Wells Fargo and IQVIA are among the companies who have made the offers. Confirmed international offers were received from countries spanning Japan, Middle East, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

More than 20 selections for international profiles have been confirmed up to now, according to the statement. “Many companies with multi-national operations have currently offered students for domestic roles. These may convert to international offers depending on the situation,” it added. 

“We can say that around 90 per cent students bagged offers in their core. More than 400 organisations across sectors offering 675 plus job profiles have registered as of now for hiring the students. Many recruiters are expected to recruit students in the second phase of the placement season which will commence from the end of January 2020. This drive will continue till May 2021,” said Anishya Madan, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi. 

This year, the hiring processes were conducted in a virtual mode given the unprecedented global situation and the students appeared for their interviews via digital mode with innovative and newer patterns of interactions maximising the use of technology, said Madan.

