Madam Chief Minister, trailer out

The trailer for Richa Chadda-starrer Madam Chief Minister is out. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film follows a female leader’s rise in the world of politics.

Published: 07th January 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The trailer for Richa Chadda-starrer Madam Chief Minister is out. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film follows a female leader’s rise in the world of politics. Richa essays a Dalit woman from a village who’s mentored by Masterji (Saurabh Shukla).

Taking aim at the entrenched caste system and patriarchy in her state, she builds her party from a grassroots level. But this alerts her rivals, who strive to maintain the status quo at all costs. “In this state, the person who builds metros loses,” the main antagonist, played by Shubhrajyoti, says in the trailer. “And the one who builds a temple wins.” 

Madam Chief Minister also stars Akshaye Oberoi and Manav Kaul. It is set to release in cinemas on January 22, 2021. Speaking about the film, Chadda had recently stated, “This is such an incredible story of an unlikely leader who defies all norms, all societal expectations to become a chief minister like no other.

I am extremely grateful I got entrusted with such a layered character. As actors, such amazing scripts are hard to come by. I have learnt a lot about Indian society and politics via this film. I sincerely hope the audience enjoys it as much as we have.”

