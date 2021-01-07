STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need to plan about schools in post-Covid era: Manish Sisodia

‘Delhi Education Conference’ will be organised between January 11and 17 and will have education experts from India, Finland, Germany, Singapore, Canada and US.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a bid to decide on the school’s functioning in post-Covid era and to shape the New Education Policy (NEP) along with improving the education system, the Delhi government is going to conduct ‘Delhi Education Conference’ with 22 experts as panellists from across the globe. 

The international-level education conference will be organised between January 11and 17 and will have education experts from India, Finland, Germany, Singapore, Canada and US. These experts will join the panel and have discussions on different themes of schools. 

Launching the website, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “We need to plan about our schools in a post-Covid era, just as we are planning about the vaccination. For this, we are organising an international conference where 22 education experts from India, Finland, England, Germany, Singapore, Canada and Singapore will join panel discussions on different themes of school education”

The conference will reflect on Delhi’s education reforms, learn from global best practices and explore the possibilities of collaboration with other stakeholders as a way forward, he said. 

“The seven-day long conference has three components. The conference would start where an independent study conducted by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on the process and achievements of Delhi’s education reform over the last five years will be released. This will set the context..., Sisodia said.

Lucy Crehan, author of ‘The Cleverlands’, Lant Pritchett, former professor at Harvard Kennedy Schools who is now with Oxford University, Sebastian Suggate, senior lecturer in education at the University of Regensburg, Germany, Rukmini Banerji CEO Pratham, Yamini Aiyar, CEO Centre for Policy Research, Vimala Ramachandran, renowned educationist, Vinita Kaul, expert in early childhood education, are among the 22 experts who will attend the conference.

Between January 12 to 16, there would be a daily two-hour online panel discussion  on five different themes related to curriculum, pedagogy, governance and other important issues related to children’s learning, teachers professional development and motivation and school management, Sisodia said.
The conference will conclude on January 17 and will be broadcast on delhieducationconference.org. 

