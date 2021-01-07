STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Parking facility discontinued at many Noida Metro stations

Parking facility will continue at the remaining five stations of Sector 51, Sector 76, Knowledge Par-II, Alpha 1 and Delta 1, Maheshwari said.

Published: 07th January 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Noida Metro

Representational image (File Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Parking facilities at five of the 10 metro stations of the Aqua Line have been discontinued due to “very less” earning from them, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced on Wednesday.

Parking will no longer be provided at Sector 81, Pari Chowk, Sector — 101, Sector -137 and Sector 142 metro stations with effect from Wednesday, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

“The earnings from these stations were very less and NMRC had also deployed additional contractual staff at these stations to manage the parking lots,” she said, adding, “The decision to discontinue parking facility at these stations has been taken by the NMRC as a measure to optimise operational cost and curtail additional expenditure.”

Parking facility will continue at the remaining five stations of Sector 51, Sector 76, Knowledge Par-II, Alpha 1 and Delta 1, Maheshwari said.

The parking fees for cars at these stations is Rs 20 for first six hours, Rs 10 for any additional hour and maximum Rs 40, while monthly charge is Rs 800, according to the NMRC.

For two-wheelers, the fees are Rs 10 for first six hours, Rs 5 for any additional hour and maximum Rs 20, while monthly charge is Rs 400, it added.

In Decembe, the NMRC had also suspended its city bus service, according to officials.

“There were 50 buses that were running before the lockdown. The services were suspended owing to the lockdown in March and not resumed thereafter,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp