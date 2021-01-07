Parking facility discontinued at many Noida Metro stations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parking facilities at five of the 10 metro stations of the Aqua Line have been discontinued due to “very less” earning from them, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced on Wednesday.

Parking will no longer be provided at Sector 81, Pari Chowk, Sector — 101, Sector -137 and Sector 142 metro stations with effect from Wednesday, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

“The earnings from these stations were very less and NMRC had also deployed additional contractual staff at these stations to manage the parking lots,” she said, adding, “The decision to discontinue parking facility at these stations has been taken by the NMRC as a measure to optimise operational cost and curtail additional expenditure.”

Parking facility will continue at the remaining five stations of Sector 51, Sector 76, Knowledge Par-II, Alpha 1 and Delta 1, Maheshwari said.

The parking fees for cars at these stations is Rs 20 for first six hours, Rs 10 for any additional hour and maximum Rs 40, while monthly charge is Rs 800, according to the NMRC.

For two-wheelers, the fees are Rs 10 for first six hours, Rs 5 for any additional hour and maximum Rs 20, while monthly charge is Rs 400, it added.

In Decembe, the NMRC had also suspended its city bus service, according to officials.

“There were 50 buses that were running before the lockdown. The services were suspended owing to the lockdown in March and not resumed thereafter,” an official said.