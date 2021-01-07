STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain, hailstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR for fourth consecutive day

People living in Delhi woke up to the rumble of thunder and the sound of hailstones hitting rooftops and windows as the city received rainfall for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

Published: 07th January 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 09:24 AM

Heavy rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi and NCR. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said parts of South Delhi reported hailstorm around 7:30 am.
Dark clouds lowered visibility, and a short spell of heavy showers inundated key stretches of major roads in the city, affecting traffic movement.

“Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Azadpur towards Mukarba Chowk due to waterlogging at Panchwati red light. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Residents in neighbouring Gurgaon also shared video clips of hailstorm there.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 6 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Tuesday and 8:30 am on Wednesday. On Friday, the mercury had plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years for January, and very dense fog lowered visibility to “zero” metres.

The western disturbance is also causing widespread snowfall in the hills. Once it withdraws, the mercury will fall again to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, officials said. Dense fog is likely in Delhi over the next two days, the IMD said.

