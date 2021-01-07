STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work closely with the Centre: Baijal directs Delhi ministers on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Published: 07th January 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday held a review meeting with ministers of health, transport and other officials of the departments regarding the vaccine rollout. 

He also directed officials to work in close coordination with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the vaccination drive.   

In the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) vaccine rollout meeting that was chaired by Baijal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also participated. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Director of AIIMS Randeep Guleria and others also participated.

“Advised all to continue to exercise due caution and ensure strict enforcement of Covid compliant behaviour besides sustaining the current levels of testing, surveillance and contact tracing,” L-G tweeted.

Baijal further has asked the administration to keep strict vigil at public places like bus, metro, railway stations and airport.

 Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government is fully prepared to start the vaccination process as soon as the  central agencies give a green light. 

Priority groups have been identified marking about 51 lakh people to be vaccinated in the first phase, he said.

The number of fresh coronavirus cases recorded in the national capital stood at 654, with 16 new deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent. Number of tests conducted were 74,650, as per latest health bulletin shared by the Delhi government. 

