AAP government-run medical colleges to re-open amid 'improved COVID-19 situation' in Delhi

It will be ensured that all guidelines, social distancing norms and SOPs, including UGC guidelines for re-opening of universities and colleges post the COVID-19 lockdown, are followed.

Published: 08th January 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 08:01 AM

The dates for reopening of college is yet to be announced.

The dates for reopening of college is yet to be announced. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid an improvement in the Covid-19 situation, medical colleges under the Delhi government have been ordered to reopen, but physical classes will resume in a phased manner for different academic batches, officials said on Thursday.

“Consequent upon the reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in the NCT of Delhi and after assessing the current situation, the re-opening of the medical colleges Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi are hereby ordered with immediate effect by observing distancing and SOPs (standard operating procedures) issued after the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic,” reads an order.

“In the first instance, first-year MBBS/BDS batch will be called in a staggered manner and teaching and practical will be completed within a period of one-and-a-half to two months from date of re-opening of college,” the order said. Subsequently, final-year students will be allowed to join college.

“Final-year students will be eligible to appear in the final-year annual exams on successful training, on passing of which they will be eligible to join as interns. Thereafter process will be initiated for permitting second-year MBBS/BDS students to rejoin college,” it added. 

​Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College, popularly known as Safdurjung hospital comes under Delhi government.

The dates for reopening of college is yet to be announced. It will be ensured that all guidelines, social distancing norms and SOPs circulated by the central and Delhi governments, including UGC guidelines for re-opening of universities and colleges post the Covid-19 lockdown, are followed, National Medical Commission letter read.

