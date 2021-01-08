Delhi cabinet gives nod to set up Konkani academy in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will establish an academy to facilitate the growth and promotion of Konkani language and culture in the national capital. The proposal was approved in the cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

The move is being seen as an attempt to woo people from Goa, where Aam Aadmi Party is contesting Assembly elections next year. Konkani is main regional language of Goa.

According to the government, the academy will be set up under the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages of the Delhi government, for the people of Delhi to have exposure to the culture of the areas where it is used, most primarily in Goa.

“Goa has a special place in every Indian’s heart. Delhi government’s Konkani Academy will bring forth the best of authentic Konkani culture to the capital” said Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM and Minister of Art, Culture, and Languages. In 2019, the Delhi government constituted 14 new language academies.

“The purpose of a language academy is not only to cater to the speakers of that language but also to reach out to a wider audience. Therefore, regardless of the number of speakers of a particular language residing in Delhi, it is an opportunity to develop a taste of cultural diversity. It is our responsibility to provide a sense of dignity, belonging, and identity to people through respecting their culture” the statement said.

Recently, a Tamil academy was also notified and set up by the AAP government to promote the Tamil culture and languages.