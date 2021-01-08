STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hunt on for Delhi builder who tried to mislead investigators with false extortion complaint: Police

Raids are being conducted to nab builder Gaurav Jain, who cooked up a story and filed a false complaint at the Preet Vihar police station in a bid to get rid of his creditors.

Published: 08th January 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A builder, along with an associate, allegedly hatched to conspiracy to mislead investigators by registering a false complaint of extortion to gain police protection and get rid of creditors, officials said on Friday.

One of the accused, Ashok Yadav (37), who works as a POP contractor for the builder, has been arrested, they added.

Raids are being conducted to nab builder Gaurav Jain, who cooked up a story and filed a false complaint at the Preet Vihar police station in a bid to get rid of his creditors, a police officer said.

Jain approached the police with his complaint on December 29 last year, alleging that he received a letter by courier with an extortion demand of Rs 25 lakh and a threat to kill him if the money was not paid, he added.

A case was registered, a database of around 40-45 suspects was prepared and their details were minutely analysed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.

"During sustained interrogation, one of the suspects, Ashok Yadav, confessed to the crime and said he was following Jain's directions so that the latter may get police protection and get rid of his creditors, who visit him often for money.

He also disclosed that Jain had lured him with a promise of big contracts in the future," he said.

Yadav came in contact with the builder in 2011, became a POP contractor and started working for him since then, the police said, adding that a car used in dispatching the courier has been seized.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
false extortion complaint Delhi police
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp