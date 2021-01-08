STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second dry run for COVID vaccination rollout begins in Delhi; AIIMS, Apollo among sites

City Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to the people of Delhi for free once it arrives.

Published: 08th January 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

A medic conducts the dry run of COVID-19 vaccine at MCD school in Rangpuri, New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A second dry run for the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in Delhi was conducted in the national capital on Friday, officials said. The districts include South Delhi, South East Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi, they added.

The first dry run for the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out was held in Delhi on January 2 at three sites — the GTB Hospital, Shahdara, the Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj and the Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka.

City Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said the vaccine will be provided to the people of Delhi for free once it arrives and asserted that the AAP government had made all preparations for the vaccination drive.

The officials said 10 vaccination centres were chosen in South Delhi for the dry run, including the AIIMS, the Safdarjung Hospital, the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, the Pushpwati Singhania Hospital and Research Institute.

In South-East district, 19 sites have been chosen across three sub-divisions. The sites include the Batra Hospital, the Fortis Hospital, the Escorts Hospital, the National Heart Institute, the Holy Family Hospital, the Apollo Hospital and the MCW Gautampuri.

In North-West district, the 12 sites chosen for the exercise include the Max Hospital and the Fortis Hospital, both at Shalimar Bagh, the Saroj Hospital, the Jaipur Golden Hospital and the BSA Hospital, the officials said. Four sites have been chosen in New Delhi district, including the Northern Railway central hospital and the Fortis hospital, Vasant Kunj.India’s drugs regulator has approved vaccine Covishieldand Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country. 

444 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Delhi recorded 444 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.59 per cent. The infection tally at 6.29 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,654. The active cases tally dropped to 3,779 from 4,168 on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

