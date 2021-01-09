Delhi's GB Pant hospital to get 18 new ventilators

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday approved procurement of 18 advanced ventilators for the intensive care units (ICUs) of the neurosurgery department at the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital. The decision, aimed to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the national capital, was taken in a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Informing about the decision, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government has been at the forefront of improving the healthcare infrastructure in Delhi, and the addition of these advanced ventilators is a stepping stone in this direction.

“It is with great delight that I inform you that the proposal to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital has been approved under the leadership of CM Kejriwal. This addition to the existing capacity will enable us to provide medical treatment to a larger number of patients in the future,” said the minister in a statement.

The decision has been taken to increase the facilities and medical infrastructure in the Delhi government hospitals to ensure better medical treatment for the people of Delhi, said the statement issued by Jain.

Earlier, the chief minister’s office (CMO) also tweeted about the decision. “In a cabinet meeting held today, the Delhi Cabinet has decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital,” the tweet said.