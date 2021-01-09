MCD row: BJP starts signature drive against Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP launched a signature campaign on Friday to put pressure on the AAP government to release alleged dues of Rs 13,000 crores to three municipal corporations. According to a statement, party workers held a signature campaign at 750 locations including markets, outside metro stations, temples and institutional areas.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta was present at an event in Sarojini Nagar market. Gupta said that since the AAP government came to power in 2015, it has been prejudiced against the civic bodies ruled by the BJP.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has been making baseless corruption allegations against the MCDs and trying to curtail them constitutionally by not allocating funds. During the last five years, the Kejriwal government has cut down all plan head funds thus stalling the development works. The government is not even giving annual funds recommended by the Delhi Finance Commission on one pretext or the other,” said the BJP leader.

The BJP leaders have been protesting against the alleged non-disbursal of funds by the Delhi government to municipal corporations for long. Three mayors and several councillors also staged a sit-in outside the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal for 13 days last month.The AAP launched a counter-attack saying the BJP had no moral rights to rule the corporations as it had miserably failed.

“The BJP must resign so that the citizens of Delhi get a chance to handover the power of MCD to honest people. The employees of the BJP ruled MCD are forced to go on strike again and again. From the past several months these poor people have not received their salaries,” AAP leader and in-charge of the civic bodies Durgesh Pathak said.