Shahjahanabad body seeks autonomy for redevelopment of the Walled city

The SRDC was supposed to work as a ‘nodal agency’ to establish coordination among all stakeholders and all government bodies.

Published: 09th January 2021 09:23 AM

Facelift of Hauz Qazi market in Chandni Chowk area is on the cards. (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For comprehensive redevelopment and successful implementation of the plans for revitalisation for the Walled city area, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), a special purpose vehicle set up for the purpose, has proposed recognising it as an autonomous authority.

The approval has been accorded to the proposal for converting SRDC into ‘Special Area Local Planning and Development Authority’ (SALPDA) for the Walled City’ placed before its board in its last meeting.   
Officials said that in the meeting chaired by Public Work Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain, the Board had resolved to finalise a legislative bill for empowering SRDC with statutory powers and submit it before the government for statutory endorsement.   

“The draft is almost ready, which may soon be sent to the government. If things fall into place, the process may be completed in about two months. If the SRDC gets powers of a municipal body like New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), planning and execution will be smooth. On occasions, works come to standstill when the concerned agency doesn’t issue a NoC. Autonomy will help to focus on heritage in special area and its sustainability,” said the official.    

A similar proposal for granting powers to function as independent authority was also initiated in 2017.
When all previous efforts made by the Delhi government and unified MCD could not yield results, the SRDC was set up in 2008 for restoration, conservation, and promotion of built and cultural heritage of Shahjahanabad, the city built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan in 1639.

The SRDC was supposed to work as a ‘nodal agency’ to establish coordination among all stakeholders and all government bodies.“The corporation has no statutory power and funds. Several posts in SRDC have been vacant for years. Under these circumstances, the scope for the progress is limited. Chandni Chowk redevelopment project could take off following intervention of the High court,” said an official.

The Board also decided to send suggestions for incorporating a chapter for the Walled city area in Delhi Master Plan (MPD) 2041 being prepared by the DDA.

“Following a detailed discussion, directions were issued to the PWD to take up façade restoration of buildings along 1.3 km-long Chandni Chowk road under the second phase of beautification and pedestrianisation project of the market ‘immediately’. Revised estimates for improvement of arterial roads and internal lanes has also been sought from the PWD. It has further been directed to initiate redevelopment of Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate as heritage road for expeditious implementation,” said the official.    

