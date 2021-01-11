STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

3,600 Delhi prison staff to enroll for COVID-19 vaccine shot

The date, time and place of vaccination for each person will be intimated to him/her on their mobile number, officials said.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin in India from January 16. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Prisons Department has asked around 3,600 staff members including security personnel to enroll themselves to receive coronavirus vaccine shots, officials said on Sunday, as the authorities gear up for the inoculation drive. 

According to a senior jails official, around 1,600 jail staff, 1,000 Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel who carry out security duty at Tihar Jail and 1,000 paramilitary personnel are being enrolled. The date, time and place of vaccination for each person will be intimated to him/her on their mobile number, they said, adding, however, that no inmate will get the shot in the first phase as it has been reserved for frontline workers.

“We appreciate the dedication and hard work done by jail officials and security forces who all were at a high risk for catching Covid due to the nature of job. The vaccination will help boost their morale and to work fearlessly in this tough situation,” Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

A total of 292 prisons staff have contracted the infection till Saturday, and 289 of them have recovered, while three are still under treatment, officials said. As for the inmates, 115 have tested positive so far of whom 113 have recovered while two died, the officials said.

No inmate has tested positive for Covid-19 since December 10 last year though. The last inmate detected Covid positive was on December 3 and he recovered on December 10, they said. Among the prisons, the first case of coronavirus was reported in Rohini Jail on May 13. Two Covid positive inmates of Mandoli Jail died on June 15 and July 4. Both were senior citizens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Prisons Department COVID 19 vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp