STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurates professional football turf in Delhi's Trilokpuri

Earlier, cricket grounds, basketball and badminton courts were developed at Yamuna Sports Complex to boost sports infrastructure. 

Published: 11th January 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurated the facility on December 10.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurated the facility on December 10.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: East Delhi has got a new astro turf football ground at Ambedkar Sports Complex in Trilokpuri. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurated the facility on Sunday. Astro turf uses synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is 50 mm thick built using MPLAD funds.

This is the third major sporting facility in east Delhi facilitated by cricketer turned political Gambhir. Earlier, cricket grounds, basketball and badminton courts were developed at Yamuna Sports Complex to boost sports infrastructure. 

Speaking at the Inauguration Gambhir said that if kids have to make our country proud in other sports too, then investment in them has to be done today.

ALSO READ | East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir claims Ghazipur landfill's height reduced by 12 metres

“Talent and ability is given by god without discrimination. However, many gifted individuals are unable to achieve their true potential due to lack of resources.” 

“In my cricketing career, I never had to face any paucity of resources but there were talented people who had to face a lot of hardships. I want to make sure that even people with limited resources get the best infrastructure and facilities. Building sports infrastructure has been one of my poll promises and I intend to fulfill it completely,” said Gambhir. 

The BJP further said that his aim is to develop each and every area of his constituency especially the ones which have always been neglected by the state government. 

“Trilokpuri has been ignored by the government and no major development work has been done in the last six years. Through this ground we want to make high level sports infrastructure accessible to the youth of Trilokpuri so that they can follow their passion, work hard and fulfill their dreams without hindrances,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambedkar Sports Complex BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp