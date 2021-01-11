BJP MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurates professional football turf in Delhi's Trilokpuri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: East Delhi has got a new astro turf football ground at Ambedkar Sports Complex in Trilokpuri. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurated the facility on Sunday. Astro turf uses synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is 50 mm thick built using MPLAD funds.

This is the third major sporting facility in east Delhi facilitated by cricketer turned political Gambhir. Earlier, cricket grounds, basketball and badminton courts were developed at Yamuna Sports Complex to boost sports infrastructure.

Speaking at the Inauguration Gambhir said that if kids have to make our country proud in other sports too, then investment in them has to be done today.

“Talent and ability is given by god without discrimination. However, many gifted individuals are unable to achieve their true potential due to lack of resources.”

“In my cricketing career, I never had to face any paucity of resources but there were talented people who had to face a lot of hardships. I want to make sure that even people with limited resources get the best infrastructure and facilities. Building sports infrastructure has been one of my poll promises and I intend to fulfill it completely,” said Gambhir.

The BJP further said that his aim is to develop each and every area of his constituency especially the ones which have always been neglected by the state government.

“Trilokpuri has been ignored by the government and no major development work has been done in the last six years. Through this ground we want to make high level sports infrastructure accessible to the youth of Trilokpuri so that they can follow their passion, work hard and fulfill their dreams without hindrances,” he said.