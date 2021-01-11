STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Court grants bail to five accused in two cases

The court granted bail to Shebu Khan, Hamid, Shakeel and Jaan Mohd them bail on the ground of parity, saying recently as many as 13 co-accused persons were enlarged on bail in the case.

Delhi riots

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday granted bail to five persons in two separate cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to them on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety each in the case related to the alleged vandalism and torching of a car showroom during the riots in Dayalpur area.

The court granted bail to Shebu Khan, Hamid, Shakeel and Jaan Mohd them bail on the ground of parity, saying recently as many as 13 co-accused persons were enlarged on bail in the case.

It further noted that they were arrested in the case after about 10 months of the incident on February 25, 2020.

The court also granted bail to Mohd Tahir on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount in the case related to vandalism and looting of a shop allegedly by a riotous mob in Gokalpuri area.

It noted that Tahir has neither been named in the FIR nor there are specific allegations against him in the matter.

It further said he was neither visible in any CCTV footage nor his call detail record location was available on record.

The court directed all the accused not to tamper with evidence and to install the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

During the hearing, advocate Nasir Ali, appearing for Shakeel and Jaan, claimed they had been falsely implicated in the matter and and were not present at the alleged scene of crime on the date of the incident.

Advocate Salim Malik, appearing for Tahir, said he had nothing to do with the alleged offence and there was no electronic evidence available against him in the case.

The police's Special Public Prosecutor opposed the bail applications saying although charge sheet has been filed in the cases, the investigation was ongoing and accused may threaten the witnesses if enlarged on bail.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

