Son of Delhi cop killed in Batla House encounter complains of assault: Police

Divyanshu alleged that during the scuffle, his mobile phone and gold chain were also snatched and also alleged that the crowd also manhandled his two PSOs. 

Published: 11th January 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Police investigation is underway. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The son of a Delhi police officer, who was killed in the Batla House encounter in 2008, has alleged that he was beaten by a group of men, officials said on Sunday. Police said the owner of a shop, where the incident occurred, alleged that Divyanshu, the police officer’s son, along with his personal security officers (PSO) had misbehaved and slapped him. The incident, the video of which has gone viral, took place on Saturday. 

According to the police, Divyanshu, son of Mohanchand Sharma, alleged that he along with his cousin had gone to a shop to install tempered glass on his mobile phone, but due to some delay an argument broke out between him and the shopkeeper, who he claimed, misbehaved with him. However, it was observed in the CCTV footage that both the shopkeeper named Sanchit and Divyanshu misbehaved with each other, a senior police officer said. 

“After a while, Divyanshu again came back to the spot with two PSOs. He had a stick while his PSOs had weapons with them. Divyanshu again had an altercation with Sanchit. This time the PSOs also got involved. Divyanshu also tried to slap the shopkeeper,” DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. 

“Suddenly, some unknown people or shopkeepers started threatening Divyanshu and thrashed him. They ran away towards Karor society, around 300 metres distance from the spot, followed by the mob,” the police said. Divyanshu alleged that during the scuffle, his mobile phone and gold chain were also snatched. He also alleged that the crowd also manhandled his two PSOs. 

Delhi Police Batla House Encounter
