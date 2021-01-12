306 new corona cases in Delhi, lowest in seven months as positivity rate goes below one per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 306 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over seven months, and a positivity rate much below one per cent.

This is also the eighth time the count of daily cases stood below the 500-mark in January.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6.3 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,666 with 13 more fatalities, they said.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1, 494 on January 2, 424 on January 3, 384 on January 4, 442 on January 5, 654 on January 6, 486 on January 7, 444 on January 8, 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10.

The active cases tally on Monday stood at 3,354, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.54 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past several days, indicating improvement in Covid-19 situation.

On December 29 and 30, the city had recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively.

On December 31, 574 cases were recorded. These 306 new cases came out the 56,390 tests conducted the previous day, including 33,926 RT-PCR tests and 22,464 rapid antigen tests.

