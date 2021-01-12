FIR lodged against Somnath Bharti in Amethi: UP police

Express News Service

LUCKNOW/CHENNAI: The ongoing discord between the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments turned uglier after AAP MLA Somnath Bharti on Monday had ink hurled at him in Rae Bareli and was arrested later for allegedly making objectionable remarks against UP CM Yogi Adityanath last week.

The police said Bharti was arrested in connection with an FIR lodged against him in Amethi for his remarks allegedly referring to Adityanath and the state’s hospitals. The Malviya Nagar MLA was remanded in 14 days of judicial custody at Amhat jail in Sultanpur district. Minutes before the arrest, a man hurled ink at him when Bharti was emerging from a guest house.

In videos, which went viral on social media shortly after the ink attack, Bharti is heard arguing with the policemen around him, telling them that he will strip them of their uniforms. Following the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a strong reaction, targeting his UP counterpart.

“Yogiji, our MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to see your government school. Ink was thrown at him? Are your schools so bad? If someone goes to see your school then why do you get so scared? Fix the school,” he tweeted, asking him to consult Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on how to go about it.State’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna demanded an apology from Kejriwal on the incident.