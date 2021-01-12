STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security enhanced at Delhi airport as first batch of Covidshield vaccine lands

A SpiceJet flight carrying the vaccines landed at the Delhi airport around 10 am on Tuesday, four days ahead of the launch of a nationwide drive against the coronavirus.

Published: 12th January 2021 11:32 AM

covidshield

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccination arrives at Delhi Airport in a special SpiceJet flight from Pune. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Security has been stepped up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital from where the first consignment of Covishield vaccines from Pune will be transported to different parts of the city on Tuesday, police said.

ALSO READ | First COVID-19 vaccine consignment reaches Delhi from Pune

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said PCR vans along with local police will escort the vehicles carrying vaccines to its designated places. He said sufficient security arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the transportation of vaccines.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Agarwal said, "If any schedule and movement of vaccine is shared with us and if facilitation is asked for, we will provide it."

The Delhi Traffic Police said it will ensure smooth movement of the vehicles carrying the vaccines.

Adequate police arrangements have been made at the storage sites, and PCR vans will also cover these units in their patrolling plans, police said.

ALSO READ | Govt committed to buying another 4.5 crore doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute

The police control room has also been directed to respond promptly to calls from cold storage points, vaccination sites, and immediately pass on the information to PCR vans, local police, traffic police and any other agency, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said, "We have deployed the personnel at the storage area of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital."

