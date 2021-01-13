STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After negative growth for eight months, 10 per cent in excise revenue cheers Kejriwal government

Only in December, the sector picked up some pace, resulting in the government netting Rs 515 crore as revenue.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s excise revenue shot up by 10 per cent in December, after registering a negative growth in eight consecutive months of 2020-21 financial year.

“For the first time in last several months we saw a 10 per cent increase in revenue in December. We are in a positive direction and the entire department is working on to keep the momentum going,” informed Rahul Singh, commissioner of excise department.

According to the official even after re-opening of bars and hotels after the lockdown, revenue growth was in negative figures.

Only in December, the sector picked up some pace, resulting in the government netting Rs 515 crore as revenue. 

The excise department is currently working on achieving the annual target of Rs 4,500 crore in the remaining three months of the financial year, informed Singh. He further said they have set a target of Rs 500 crore revenue for each month.

During the pandemic period, the excise department’s revenue had slipped drastically, resulting in a drastic fall in the overall income of the state government. Hotels, bars and restaurants were hit hard due to closure of establishments and even after re-opening, the sector was limping.

“Excise collection has improved and we will improve our target this year. All officials have been advised to achieve a target of Rs 500 crore each in next three months,” added Singh.

After the government allowed bars and hotels to reopen, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had held meetings with officials and directed them to increase sources of revenue through sale of liquor.  

He had also asked them to prepare a strategy to check malpractices and evasion of duty in liquor business. The excise commissioner said the department is working on that front.

Growth amid pandemic

  • Rs 515 crore Excise revenue in December.

  • Rs 4,500 crore 2020-2021 annual target.

  • Rs 500 crore target each for January, February and March.

