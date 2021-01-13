STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi remain below 500-mark for ninth consecutive day

The total case tally of the city stood at 6.3 lakh while the death toll rose to 10,707 with 16 new fatalities, the authorities said.

Published: 13th January 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

People not maintain Social distancing in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 386 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday. This is the ninth time that the daily tally of the national capital stood below the 500-mark in this month. The case positivity rate remained much below one per cent, said authorities. 

The total case tally of the city stood at 6.3 lakh while the death toll rose to 10,707 with 16 new fatalities, the authorities said. 

A total of 585 cases were reported in Delhi on January 1, while 494 new infections were registered on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10.

The city recorded 306 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 11, the lowest in more than seven months.The number of active cases, too, has dropped to 3,179 from 3,354 on the previous day. The positivity rate on Tuesday was 0.51 per cent. 

The fresh 386 cases were confirmed out of the 75,913 tests conducted on the previous day, including 38,706 RT-PCR tests and 37,207 rapid antigen tests, according to the health bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The number of tests done per million in Delhi, as on Monday, was over 5 lakh while the total number of tests so far stood at over 95 lakh.

According to the latest health bulletin, out of the total 12,018 beds in Covid hospitals, 10,664 are vacant. 

Meanwhile, in a major step towards the vaccination drive, the first batch of Covishield vaccine was brought to the city’s central cold storage facility at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Tuesday, said official sources. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp