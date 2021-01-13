Fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi remain below 500-mark for ninth consecutive day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 386 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday. This is the ninth time that the daily tally of the national capital stood below the 500-mark in this month. The case positivity rate remained much below one per cent, said authorities.

The total case tally of the city stood at 6.3 lakh while the death toll rose to 10,707 with 16 new fatalities, the authorities said.

A total of 585 cases were reported in Delhi on January 1, while 494 new infections were registered on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10.

The city recorded 306 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 11, the lowest in more than seven months.The number of active cases, too, has dropped to 3,179 from 3,354 on the previous day. The positivity rate on Tuesday was 0.51 per cent.

The fresh 386 cases were confirmed out of the 75,913 tests conducted on the previous day, including 38,706 RT-PCR tests and 37,207 rapid antigen tests, according to the health bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The number of tests done per million in Delhi, as on Monday, was over 5 lakh while the total number of tests so far stood at over 95 lakh.

According to the latest health bulletin, out of the total 12,018 beds in Covid hospitals, 10,664 are vacant.

Meanwhile, in a major step towards the vaccination drive, the first batch of Covishield vaccine was brought to the city’s central cold storage facility at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Tuesday, said official sources.