High ammonia level in Yamuna to affect Delhi’s water supply

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday said water supply will remain affected in parts of the city due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna.

The level of ammonia pollutants in the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond is high once again and water production has been curtailed from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla, the DJB said.

The water supply will remain affected on Wednesday in some areas till ammonia levels in the river reduce to a treatable limit.

The DJB said that water supply shall be affected on January 13 in many parts of the city including Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, NDMC areas, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar. Prahladpur and adjoining area, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi.

Last week, Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha had alleged that release of wastewater into the Yamuna from Haryana’s Rohtak drain has not stopped.

According to DJB officials, the discharge of industrial pollutants into the river through Rohtak X-Regulator and DD6 drains increases ammonia levels in the Yamuna.

High levels of ammonia in the Yamuna had prompted the DJB to reduce or stop water production at its plants at least five times last year.