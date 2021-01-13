‘I want to sensitise youngsters about India’s water bodies’

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

All of 17, Sumair Bakshi has taken up the mammoth task of motivating people to clean, maintain and protect the ecosystem in and around India’s rivers. And he has started with the country’s most sacred river, the Ganga, under the project Save the Spirit of Ganga.

With a team of youth volunteers, Bakshi, a Class 12 student of The British School, has been holding river clean-up drives in Delhi (Kalindi Kunj), Uttar Pradesh (Noida), and Bihar. He is also educating locals about sustainable living by the river.

“It is ironic that though almost every Indian worships the Ganga, it is the world’s sixth most polluted river. The Ganga was once home to plenty of aquatic life, including sharks, river dolphins and ghariyals. Today, all these species are on the verge of extinction,” says Bakshi, adding that the Government census shows that today, the river has less than 1,800 dolphins, 700 ghariyals, and 10 sharks.

“The Government is doing great work with the Namami Gange project, but what are we doing? Is it our job only to make things dirty and then expect the Government to rescue us?” he asks. It pains Bakshi to see many of the youth being totally oblivious to environmental issues, unlike abroad where he finds most clean-up drives have been initiated by the youth.

“I want to sensitise youngsters about our water bodies.” This is why Bakshi involves school students and the general public in the work, “Only through the involvement of local people do initiatives gain ground.”Bakshi has produced a short film on the state of the Ganga and its aquatic species in association with Gurugram-based India Film Services. It will be released next month. The funds for the film and clean-ups were raised through crowd-funding. “We want to make short films on rivers and other environmental issues that the youth can relate with and trigger a movement for the rivers,” he says.

The beginning

Though Bakshi began the project officially in 2017, after managing to raise `10 lakh via crowd-funding, it was in 2013 that he first created a website (savethespiritofthesea.org) and started its social media pages to talk about rivers, environment and wildlife. “I was born and raised in South Africa where nature and wildlife has been preserved very well. I am privileged enough to travel the world, and everywhere I go, I see the marine life has been well-protected,” he says. At the age of five, when he first visited Haridwar, he was quite perturbed at not being able to spot any dolphin in the Ganga, unlike what his mother had often talked about. That sowed the seed of conservation in him. In 2015, along with his friends, Bakshi held a protest against dolphin slaughter outside the Japanese Embassy. “We collected 4,000 signatures against the cruel Taiji Dolphin Drive Hunts that kill 20,000 dolphins every year.”

Moving ahead

Soon after, his work started getting noticed, and in 2016, he was invited to attend a PETA Conference in New Delhi. “This helped me connect with PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk, and I often seek his advice,” he says. In 2017, Bakshi got his NGO Save The Spirit Of The Sea registered, and also launched the campaign — Save The Spirit Of Ganga. For his efforts, Bakshi was awarded the Earth Day Network Rising Star Award (2019).

Making a difference

Bakshi has now again launched a crowd-funding drive (on ImpactGuru) for raising money for his future projects. “Using the funds, we will expand our clean-up operations, monitoring of Gangetic dolphins and other species, and provide regular updates about their situation,” he says, adding, “I had visited Vikramshila Dolphin Sanctuary in Bihar — home to over 50 per cent Gangetic dolphins, but they are living in pitiable state; huge sewage lines go into water, and fishing is rampant. If this is the state of a sanctuary, you can well imagine the situation elsewhere,” he remarks.