Kejriwal government okays Rs 64 crore cash subsidy for about 11 lakh Delhi students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to students of government-run and aided schools, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved disbursement of Rs 64.37 crore as cash subsidy to about 11 lakh students for purchasing textbooks and writing material.

The financial aid will be given to students via direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting on Tuesday also approved several other financial transactions related key initiatives of the education department.

Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that in such a difficult time, the Delhi government wants to limit the disruption caused to the education of children as much as possible.

“Through financial assistance, we hope all our children will be able to purchase study material and textbooks and be connected with their studies. Despite financial constraints, we will do everything we can for our children so their studies are not affected,” he said.

Annually, the Directorate of Education (DoE) provides textbooks and cash through DBT to school students of government and aided schools to classes one to eight and cash subsidy to students of classes nine to 12.

For this year, the Delhi Government has approved Rs 64.37 crore for incurring expenditure towards disbursement of cash subsidy for the students of government and aided schools.

According to sources, the subsidy was not provided to students in 2020 due to closure of schools and pandemic.

This year, students will get this amount directly in accounts for buying study materials.

Besides, the cabinet has also allocated an additional recurring expenditure of Rs 30.05 crores for Delhi Government’s ‘Free Supply of Textbook supplies and Material 2020-2021’.

Under this provision, the supply of allied material, workbooks, mental maths material, teacher diary including nursery and KG textbooks to the government and aided schools will be made by Delhi Bureau of Text Books (DBTB).

The Cabinet also approved two National Informatice Centre Services Inc (NICSI) empanelled firms to set up Project Managment Unit (PMU) with reputed Charted Accountants to examine fee hike proposal of private recognized unaided schools on government land in Delhi.

This will enable faster disposal of the fee hike proposal for the session 2018-19 and 2019-20, said a senior official.

