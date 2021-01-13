STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal government okays Rs 64 crore cash subsidy for about 11 lakh Delhi students

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting on Tuesday also approved several other financial transactions related key initiatives of the education department.

Published: 13th January 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a major relief to students of government-run and aided schools, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved disbursement of Rs 64.37 crore as cash subsidy to about 11 lakh students for purchasing textbooks and writing material.

The financial aid will be given to students via direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting on Tuesday also approved several other financial transactions related key initiatives of the education department. 

Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that in such a difficult time, the Delhi government wants to limit the disruption caused to the education of children as much as possible.

“Through financial assistance, we hope all our children will be able to purchase study material and textbooks and be connected with their studies. Despite financial constraints, we will do everything we can for our children so their studies are not affected,” he said. 

Annually, the Directorate of Education (DoE) provides textbooks and cash through DBT to school students of government and aided schools to classes one to eight and cash subsidy to students of classes nine to 12.

For this year, the Delhi Government has approved Rs 64.37 crore for incurring expenditure towards disbursement of cash subsidy for the students of government and aided schools. 

According to sources, the subsidy was not provided to students in 2020 due to closure of schools and pandemic.

This year, students will get this amount directly in accounts for buying study materials. 

Besides, the cabinet has also allocated an additional recurring expenditure of Rs 30.05 crores for Delhi Government’s ‘Free Supply of Textbook supplies and Material 2020-2021’.

Under this provision, the supply of allied material, workbooks, mental maths material, teacher diary including nursery and KG textbooks to the government and aided schools will be made by Delhi Bureau of Text Books (DBTB).

The Cabinet also approved two National Informatice Centre Services Inc (NICSI) empanelled firms to set up Project Managment Unit (PMU) with reputed Charted Accountants to examine fee hike proposal of private recognized unaided schools on government land in Delhi.

This will enable faster disposal of the fee hike proposal for the session 2018-19 and 2019-20, said a senior official.

Delhi govt provides textbooks and cash through DBT to students of govt and aided schools in classes one to eight and cash subsidy to students of classes nine to 12

The subsidy was not provided to students in 2020 due to closure of schools. This year students will get the amount directly in their account for buying study materials

Two NICSI-empanelled firms to set up Project Managment Unit with reputed CAs to examine fee hike proposal of private unaided schools on government land 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp