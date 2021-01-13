Petition in Delhi High Court against unsolicited mails from government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court by a man alleging he was getting unsolicited emails from various government departments, including the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

Justice Prathiba M Singh, before whom plea matter was listed for hearing, on Tuesday asked the petitioner to unsubscribe to the unsolicited emails.

The court also asked the petitioner to send an email to sampark.support@gov.in requesting not to send any emails under the ‘e-sampark’ mechanism of the government under which public service messages and various schemes are communicated to the public.

The court also directed the central government to ensure that on receipt of the request from the petitioner, no unsolicited emails be sent to him from any department.

With these directions, the high court disposed of the plea filed by Delhi resident Soibal Gupta who claims to be a freelance writer.