Pets day out

Pet Fed, India’s Biggest Pet Festival concluded its New Year Special Edition on January 10, at Gulshan Dynasty, Noida Expressway, Sector 144. Around 50 pets — dogs, cats, iguanas — attended the festival with their ‘human parents’, much to the awe of everyone who had gathered at the open garden venue.

The event followed strict protocols related to social distancing, each guest went through mandatory temperature checks and sanitisation of common areas was carried out by the organisers. Besides this, the entire team present wore face masks and gloves.

Activities like Spa Sessions by professional groomers, temptation Alley, D-O-G (Trick Show Off), Zig Zag Race, Lemon & Spoon Race, Snoopy Says & Building Biscuits, were organised mainly for dogs. The play area had ball pools, slides, obstacle courses, seesaw, dog walks, hurdles that the pooches thoroughly enjoyed! They were fed handcrafted delicious four-course doggy meals.

The event also took care of the pet parents with a buffet spread and wine. “I am delighted at receiving such a positive response from the furry companions and their parents. It melts my heart to see so much enthusiasm towards a good cause,” said Pet Fed Founder Akshay Gupta.