By Express News Service

Actor Shubhrajyoti Barat essays the antagonist in Subhash Kapoor’s Madam Chief Minister that releases in theatres on January 22.

The actor shares, “I had met Subhash Kapoor ji at a common friend’s place, and he said that he really liked my work in Mirzapur.

It was a brief meeting. So when I received a call after a few months, I was pleasantly surprised. He narrated the whole script and offered me the role. Of course I took it.”