Sisodia fires labour office manager on the spot due to ‘derelection of duty’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday terminated the services of the manager of the North West Delhi district’s labour office for ‘derelection of duty’ while conducting a surprise visit.

He took the strict action after receiving complaints of irregularities in registration of construction workers at the office.

Sisodia, who is also the labour minister of Delhi government, conducted a surprise inspection of the office and detected “grave irregularities” in a dozen cases, a statement said.

The manager’s services were terminated with immediate effect. According to an official statement, the step to discontinue the services the manager was taken after grave irregularities were found in a dozen cases.

Sisodia also directed the labour officers to carry out all the work related to registration and welfare of the labourers as per the rules and within the stipulated time period.

The complaints by the construction workers ranged from violation of proper procedure to negligence on behalf of labour office staff who had used photographs of women instead of men in registration documents.

A different case of irregularity in the registration of a worker, who physically visited the office but used a previously photographed image instead of a live photograph from the visit itself, was found on the part of officer.

“When the Delhi government has made comprehensive plans for the welfare of city’s construction workers, then all the deserving workers should be able to avail their benefits. No negligence will be tolerated in this matter,” said Sisodia.