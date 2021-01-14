AAP government to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all if Centre fails: Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government would provide free vaccine against Covid to all Delhi residents, if the Centre fails to do so.

The chief minister said this while visiting the family of a doctor who had succumbed to Covid. Stating that there are many people who are not able to afford the vaccine, Kejriwal said it should be given free to all.

During a recent meeting with chief ministers regarding the preparation for vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the central government would bear the cost of vaccination to healthcare workers.

“I had appealed to the Centre to provide free vaccine to all the people of the country. If required and if the Centre doesn’t do it, the Delhi government would provide free vaccine to all the residents of Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

He also appealed to people to not spread misinformation about the Covid vaccines.

“I believe the central government along with scientists has followed all protocols and safeguards before bringing out this vaccine. There should be no doubt regarding it,” said Kejriwal.

The chief minister met the family of doctor Hitesh Gupta and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as financial assistance.

Gupta succumbed to the deadly disease in November last year. Earlier, during the first dry run of vaccination conducted in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the vaccine would be provided free of cost to the people of Delhi.

Meanwhile, all district magistrates in the national capital have been briefed about the procedure to be followed for one of the most important vaccination drive of the century which is to commence on January 16.

Government sources said, in Delhi on the launch day, vaccination will be carried out at 75 locations against the earlier proposal for 89 centres.

Get your jabs here

Vaccination will be carried out at 75 centres in Delhi instead of 89, as stated earlier

North West Delhi

Dr Baba Shahab Ambedkar Hospital (Public)

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital (Public)

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital (Public)

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital (Public)

Shree Agarsain International Hospital (Private)

Fortis Hospital (Private)

Max Hospital (Private)

Jaipur Golden Hospital(Private)

Saroj Super Specialty Hospital (Private)

North Delhi

Maharishi Valmiki Hospital (Public)

Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital (Public)

Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (Public)

Maha Durga Charitable Trust (Private)

Central Delhi

Lok Nayak Hospital (Public)

GB Pant Hospital (Public)

Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital (Public)

Burari Hospital (Public)

Dr NC Joshi Hospital (Public)

St Stephen Hospital (Private)

B L Kapoor Hospital (Private)

Ganga Ram Hospital (Private)

Tirath Ram Shah Hospital (Private)

North East Delhi

JPC Hospital (Public)

Panchsheel Hospital (Private)

Shahdara

Doctor Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan (Public)

Delhi State Cancer Institute (Public)

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (Public)

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur* (Public)

IG ESI Hospital (Public)

Shanti Mukand Hospital (Private)

East Delhi

Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital (Public)

Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (Public)

Max Patparganj (Private)

Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (Private)

Metro Hospital (Private)

South East Delhi

ESI Hospital Okhla (Public)

Batra Hospital And Medical Research Centre (Private)

Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital (Private)

Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital (Private)

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Private)

National Heart Institute (Private)

VIMHANS Hospital (Private)

Holy Family Hospital (Private)

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals (Private)

South Delhi

Dr Ambedkar Nagar Hospital (Public)

AIIMS (Public)

ILBS Hospital (Public)

Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital (Public)

Safdarjung Hospital (Public)

Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital (Private)

PSRI Hspital (Private)

Sitaram Bhartiya Hospital (Private)

New Delhi

NDMC Charak Palika Hospital (Public)

Delhi Cantonment General Hospital (Public)

Northern Railway Central Hospital (Public)

Kalawati Saran Children Hospital (Public)

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (Public)

Indian Spinal Injuries Centre Primus Super Specialty Hospital (Private)

Primus Super Specialty Hospital (Private)

West Delhi

Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital (Public)

Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital (Public)

Guru Govind Singh Govt Hospital (Public)

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital (Public)

Super Speciality Hospital C 2B Janakpuri (Public)

Action Cancer Hospital (Private)

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital (Private)

Mata Chana Devi Hospital (Private)

Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute (Private)

South West Delhi