Bird Flu: All three Delhi civic bodies ban sale, storage of poultry products

NDMC said that owners of restaurants and hotels would face action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat and other products are served to customers.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bird Flu

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations on Wednesday banned the sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat due to the rise in bird flu cases. 

The order issued by the Veterinary Services Department of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said that owners of restaurants and hotels would face action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat and other products are served to customers.

The order should be diligently complied with, it said. Lab tests on samples from dead crows and ducks in the city had confirmed bird flu cases, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city. 

“All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under the NDMC are prohibited from selling and storing poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders,” the order said.

East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said the EDMC authorities too have decided to take the decision in view of the situation.

In view of public health and safety, the SDMC has also asked people involved in poultry business to follow the order properly. If violated, action would be taken and their Meat Trade License would also be cancelled.

“People are also being requested to inform on Helpline no. 011-23890318 if they find any sign of sickness or unnatural death of birds,” an SDMC official stated. 

The civic bodies’ decision has left the owners of meat shops and restaurants worried as they termed the order “needless” and said it would cause a huge loss to their businesses.

