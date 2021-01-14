STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bird Flu: Delhi authorities caution people against eating half-cooked chicken and eggs

The state government has deployed teams of volunteers at the city’s borders to prevent unauthorised entry of livestock, and canned and processed chicken from outside.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 09:56 AM

A Worker sits at the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market after it was closed for 10 days as a preventive measure against the spread of bird flu. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of bird flu cases in the city, the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday issued an advisory asking people not to panic and to follow a set of dos and don’ts, including not consuming half-cooked chicken, half-boiled or half-fried eggs.

Several ducks at Sanjay Lake and a large number of crows across various city parks were found dead in the last week.

The advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stated, “H5N8 is highly pathogenic in birds but the pathogenicity in humans as well as the likelihood of human infection with avian influenza (AH5N8) virus is low.”

The health department has asked people to observe precaution and not panic.

“Avoid contact and prevent exposure from sick-looking sluggish chicken. Avoid direct contact with bird secretions and droppings,” the advisory states. With agency inputs

