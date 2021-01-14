Jamun set to release on Eros Now

By Express News Service

Eros Now has announced the digital premiere of Jamun, a slice-of-life drama starring Raghubir Yadav and Shweta Basu Prasad. The film will stream on the platform from January 21, 2021. Jamun narrates the story of a father’s dream of finding the right match for his squinted daughter. The story highlights the bittersweet relationship between a father and daughter along with the struggle the father goes through after being hit by Parkinson’s disease.

Jamun is directed by Gaurav Mehra. The cast also includes Sunny Hinduja, Saurabh Goyal and Krishna Bisht. Commenting on the film’s digital premiere, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group, said, “2020 has been really very thrilling and interesting for us and we are all set to welcome 2021 with the robust and extraordinary line-up. We at Eros, have always tried to be very consistent in creating unique content across different languages and countries for the viewers.

With the digital premiere of Jamun, we aim to bring forth an easy slice of life drama that indeed brings joy to its viewers. Shweta Basu Prasad shared, “It was an amazing experience to be a part of a movie like ‘Jamun’. I am very grateful to Eros for premiering the movie on the global platform and spreading happiness across. It narrates a beautiful tale of a father-daughter, one viewer could easily relate to. The viewers will have a memorable time watching this film.”