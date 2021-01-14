STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Of bonfires and Mungfalis

We had requested for more wood from our village in Haryana, and volunteers will get us the Lohri sweets.

Lohri celebrations at Singhu border

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Lohri, a festival in Punjab that marks the beginning of spring, was different for hundreds of farmers and their families this year who have been staying at the Singhu and Tikri borders in protest of the farm bills. Five of them tell us what the celebrations look like for them:

Lovedeep Singh Goraya, volunteer, Tent City, Singhu border
At the tent city, we have set up over 250 tents, each can accommodate three and five people. So, the 1,000 people who stay here will get to enjoy mungfalis, rewari and gajak around the bonfire. We had requested for more wood from our village in Haryana, and volunteers will get us the Lohri sweets.

Amarpreet Singh, Asia Pacific, Director, Khalsa Aid, India
We will distribute Lohri refreshments at both borders. People geared up to celebrate on the border, by gathering their stock of wood and sweets. Because of Lohri, the footfall at our Kisan Malls was much higher than usual. We opened an 800-bed shelter at Tikri border on Tuesday, with all the facilities. 

Rashpal Hakuwala, Ex-president, Student Union of India, Punjab University 
At Singhu border, there is one bonfire for every 10-15 trolleys, to avoid any fire-related mishap and safeguard the trolleys. There have been stories that trolleys are being modified for January 26, but it’s nothing like that. For Lohri, sweets will be distributed and people will sit together, but Sadka Te baitheya Diyan Kadiya Lohrian (What is the charm of Lohri when people are sitting on roads?). 

Paramjeet Singh Katyal, member, Jai Kisan Andolan 
All kisan leaders burned the copies of the farm bills at 5:00pm in the office, and other people did this at their locations on the borders. The people part of the SC-directed committee, were previously in favour of these bills, and so we are not in favour of such a committee. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha will also hold a meeting, where we will decide about the January 26 march. 

Nirmal Singh Cheema, volunteer, Kadian Group from Jalandhar 
I have been here since Day 1. We used to celebrate Lohri with all the people in the village every year. But this is the first time the people at home will not celebrate because we are not happy. Today, we had Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Sarabjeet Cheema at Singhu border, who spoke about the farm laws and even burned these copies. A lot of bonfires have been made, but it’s nothing like the festivities at home. 
 

