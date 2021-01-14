STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 8,000 health workers in Delhi to get vaccine against COVID on first day: CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government has received 2.74 lakh doses of the vaccine so far from the Centre which would be sufficient for 1.2 lakh health workers.

Published: 14th January 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will administer Covid vaccine to more than 8,000 people on January 16, informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.  After chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister said his government is fully ready to start one of the most important vaccination drives. 

“We have made all required arrangements for the vaccination. The Delhi government and the people of Delhi are fully prepared for the vaccination drive. I took stock of the situation, all the preparations have been made and all the teams are ready,” said Kejriwal. With a large section of the city population looking forward to vaccination, Kejriwal government is leaving no room for mistakes. 

Starting from January 16, vaccine will be administered at 81 locations across the city. The Aam Aadm Party government has set an initial target of vaccinating 100 people per centre per day and these will be healthcare workers. To ensure that no disturbance is caused to other vaccination drives currently going on for different diseases, the Covid vaccine would be administered only four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The state government has received around 2,74,000 vaccine doses from the Centre, which would be sufficient for approximately 1,20,000 healthcare workers, who are the first priority group. As per the estimate of the government, based on the first three priority groups, approximately 51 lakh people will be covered in the beginning phase.

This includes other frontline workers and people above the age of 50 or those who have co-morbidities. 
“I hope and pray to God that the people of Delhi, the country, and the world will be able to get relief after the vaccine comes,” added Kejriwal. 

Quarantine for UK flyers extended

Delhi has extended the 14-day quarantine order on passengers arriving from the United Kingdom till January 31. The Arvind Kejriwal government had revised its quarantine rules last week, saying all passengers should undergo seven days’ institutional quarantine even if they test negative for Covid with RT-PCR tests. Seven of them were detected in the last 24 hours.

