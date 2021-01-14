STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pulkit starts shooting on Lohri

The project was delayed due to the pandemic. Pulkit says, “We are shooting for a dance number today.

Published: 14th January 2021

By Express News Service

On occasion of Lohri, actor Pulkit Samrat has started shooting for his next film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The project was delayed due to the pandemic. Pulkit says, “We are shooting for a dance number today. I am facing the camera exactly after a year on a film set and I can’t tell you how refreshing it feels to be back!” 

Pulkit Samrat

Recently back from Delhi, the Taish actor reveals it is going to be an eventful day for his family. He elaborates, “My sister just got married, so it’s her first Lohri post-wedding. I will be connecting with my family over a video call to celebrate. They are extremely excited and walk around the entire house with the phone all day!”

The actor reminisces about celebrating the festival. “I grew up in a joint family and I distinctly recall how they would gather planks of wood from the old furniture,” he shares. “Lohri ki date toh pata nahi hoti thi (I didn’t know the date of Lohri) but the moment I saw my family gathering wood I would realise that the festival is approaching. I would try to make a pyramid of wood but would fail miserably. It was fun doing the rounds of the holy fire, throwing peanuts and gajak into it.”

