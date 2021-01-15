STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ban sex-related surgeries on infants: Delhi child rights body

Chairman of the DCPCR, Anurag Kundu has appealed to the Delhi government to declare a ‘ban’ on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex children except in dire situations.

Published: 15th January 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking notices of plea filed by Satendra Singh and others over instances of inter-sex people being treated as disabled, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has recommended ban on medically unnecessary sex-normalising surgeries on intersex infants on Thursday

The order issued by chief rights body says, "There are instances wherein intersex people are treated as disabled, and hence are approached through a medical lens. Reducing intersex people to an ‘impairment’ leading to medical interventions that can lead to long-term impairments and requiring lifetime medical care."

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu has appealed to the Delhi government to declare a ‘ban’ on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex children except in cases of life-threatening situations and advises the government accordingly.

The DCPCR order says that earlier in 2014, the Supreme Court in a matter had categorically stated that "no one shall be forced to undergo medical procedures, including sex reassignment surgeries, sterilization or hormonal therapy, as a requirement for legal recognition of their gender identity".

"Commission takes into notice the recommendations of UN Committee for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) based on the submission of Srishti Madurai to the Government of India in September 2019, which includes that the government must take measures to prevent sex assignment or sex- normalizing surgeries on intersex children," DCPCR says further. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights Child rights Inter sex children
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp